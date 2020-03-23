South Africa: Gauteng's Poor Continue to Be Left Behind

analysis

The government is falling short of its responsibility to deliver adequate healthcare and housing rights to Gauteng residents as structural inequality persists, an SA Human Rights Commission report on the province has found.

The SA Human Rights Commission's "State of Human Rights in Gauteng" report describes the Organisation for Economic Development and Co-operation's "broken social elevator" analysis, which outlines how wealthy families in unequal societies retain their privilege and disadvantaged families have little chance of improving their financial positions.

"Lack of upward mobility implies that many talents are missed out, the tax base and social welfare systems become overburdened, and which in turn undermines potential economic growth. It also reduces life satisfaction, well-being, and social cohesion," said the SAHRC in its report released on Friday, 20 March 2020.

"These are the realities that define a majority of South Africans and Gauteng residents who reside on the periphery of main economic opportunities due to poor spatial planning, and a collapsing water and sanitation infrastructure denying them their rights as enshrined in the Bill of Rights."

The 2018/19 SAHRC report analysed the provision of healthcare and housing in Gauteng, the country's most populous province, and found that marginalised residents were left behind...