South Africa: Covid-19 - Citizen Rights in a Time of Disaster - and Under a State of Emergency

23 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pierre De Vos

The declaration of a national disaster last Sunday and the subsequent promulgation of regulations aimed at slowing and/or suppressing the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa are limiting the freedom of individuals in quite radical ways. In ordinary times, such restrictions would not have passed constitutional scrutiny, but we do not live in ordinary times. This does not mean that the regulations are perfect. There may, in fact, be a need to amend some of the regulations to provide more clarity on their scope and to enhance their effectiveness.

As South Africans (hopefully) come to terms with the need for the implementation of drastic measures to slow down and/or suppress the spread of coronavirus, it may be helpful to try to answer some of the most pressing legal questions about these measures and the power of the government to deal with the crisis. In what follows, I try to do so.

When can the government declare a national disaster?

In terms of section 27(1) of the Disaster Management Act, the relevant minister can declare a national disaster if "existing legislation and contingency arrangements do not adequately provide for the national executive to deal effectively with the disaster" or if "other...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick.

