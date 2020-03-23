Namibia: Angolan President Advises Against Unnecessary Trips

21 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tuyeimo Haidula

ANGOLAN president João Lourenço today advised people around the world not to take unnecessary trips, to avoid the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lourenço made the remarks in Windhoek during Namibia's 30th independence celebrations. He immediately added that although he travelled to Namibia, his trip was relevant and justified as the country marked its 30th Independence Day celebration and the swearing-in of president Hage Geingob for a second term in office.

"As for this trip, it is necessary and it cannot be postponed. I have decided to travel to Windhoek to attend this very important ceremony. We are here because 30 years ago, on a day like this the people of Namibia celebrated their independence," he said.

Lourenço said the independence of Namibia was achieved as a result of a liberation struggle which led to the sacrifice of the lives of many people of the country.

During the period of the national liberation struggle, he said, Angolans and Namibians sealed a pact of blood.

"As one should know, a pact of blood is eternal. It's unbreakable. It stays forever. We have come once again in order to reiterate the eternity of our bonds of friendship, cooperation and [brotherhood] between the Angolan and Namibian people," Lourenço said.

He congratulated Geingob on his re-election, adding: "We are sure that this second term, Geingob will work not only to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the two countries but will continue working hand in hand so that we can strengthen the ties of good neighbours and good relations. Not only for the two countries but also for the development of the region and African continent at large."

Lourenço wished Geingob all the best to continue steering the "Namibian ship" in good health in order to achieve success and happiness for all the Namibian people.

