South Africa: High Jinks At the High Court

opinion

Swift and decisive action is required to bring an end to the dire straits in which the Western Cape High Court finds itself.

"Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive."

Sir Walter Scott's words, borrowed for this analysis, are as true today as when he first wrote them about 200 years ago.

For any interested observer, and we should all be interested in the proper administration of justice in our courts, it ought by now to be plain that swift and decisive action is required to bring an end to the dire straits in which the Western Cape High Court (WCHC) currently finds itself.

The suppurating sore that has blighted its supposed leadership for years has recently erupted into serious allegations and counter-allegations in the public domain by 15 judges. All of the accusations and counter-accusations cannot possibly be true as many of them are mutually contradictory. Some of them have been made on oath and some speak to acts of criminality that are absolutely intolerable: Namely a "vicious" assault and lying about it in affidavits made by two members of the Western Cape High Court (WCHC) Bench.

The significance of lying on oath,...