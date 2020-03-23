Nigeria: Coronavirus - Take Precautionary Medical Advice Seriously - Nnamdi Kanu

The Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has called on Ndigbo to take the precautionary medical advice on the dreaded COVID-19 seriously, saying the virus is real.

Kanu urged them not to dismiss what is going around the world as a hoax as some conspiracy theorists would have them believe.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, he reminded them of "the ravaging effects of this damnable virus and the deaths and suffering it has brought to many nations.

"You are also aware that the World Health Organisation has declared it a pandemic, which demands that everybody must observe our long-cherished Biafran tradition of high personal hygiene and social-distancing to stem the spread of the virus.

"I am personally impressed with the high level of compliance with social-distancing and other precautionary measures, all serious and vulnerable nations have embarked on. I worry about Biafrans everywhere, especially those trapped within the geographical space called Nigeria.

"To this end, I direct all members of the Indigenous People of Biafra everywhere in the world, including particularly the geographical space called Nigeria, to take matters into their own hands and protect themselves, their loved ones and the general public.

"What you must do is to be vigilant to the medical advice by medical professionals, including particularly the World Health Organisation. To be sure, you must immediately embark on all measures that enhance your personal hygiene.

"Begin your social-distancing now by withdrawing your children and wards from schools. Do not attend the church or the synagogue for now. Avoid unnecessary travel, except if the purpose is to distance yourself from high infected areas."

