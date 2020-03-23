Zimbabwe: Mukambi, Linyama Out to Prove Critics Wrong

23 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

DEefenders Sydney Linyama and Godfrey Mukambi believe they will prove their critics wrong this season in the colours of Premiership side Yadah Stars.

Linyama, who joined Yadah Stars from Black Rhinos midway during the season last year, was a big influence in the team's successful battle against relegation.

Mukambi has arrived at the club after his contract with Dynamos was not renewed. Speaking to The Herald at the weekend, said they still have a lot to offer in the game and will provide a strong defence for the prophet Walter Magaya's side.

"I think, this is a great opportunity for us to show that we are still good in the game and we can help make our side very competitive this season," said Linyama.

"It has always been the case that when you partner someone who understands you, as a friend and as a workmate, you tend to play better.

"For Gody, I have seen him playing since his days at Border Strikers before he went to Tsholotsho, he is good and I will compliment him well.

"We will be a good combination because we understand each other."

Mukambi said it is a partnership he has been longing for and they will prove their critics wrong.

"I can not wait for the resumption of the season as l need to prove critics wrong," he said.

"There are some perceptions about me and my brother Sydney, which are not correct, but we are happy Prophet Magaya is helping us and we are not complaining, we are managing ourselves well.

"Linyama has a lot of experience and has travelled the same path which I went through, that is playing for Dynamos, so we will not have any pressure.

"We are definitely going to do well, it is a partnership which I have always longed for and we will do our best to prove that we can still play at this level."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

