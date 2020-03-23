Zimbabwe: Govt Confronts Prosecutor General Over State Capture Claims

23 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has inadvertently revealed government confronted Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi over the latter's claims his work to pin down corrupt bigwigs was made impossible by the capture of state institutions by politicians.

Ziyambi was responding to questions from backbenchers during parliament's question and answer session this past week.

He was quizzed by MDC-T MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga on government's apparent inertia in both prosecuting and securing convictions against Zimbabwe's political elite, known for high-level corruption.

Independent MP for Norton Temba Mliswa also asked the minister to respond to state capture claims by Hodzi.

But Ziyambi, whose government claims non-interference with other organs of the state, revealed confronting the top prosecutor over claims that spotlight on the Emmerson Mnangagwa's apparent insincerity when in dealing with crimes in the country.

"The Prosecutor-General never said that 'the prosecution is captured'.," Ziyambi said.

"The Prosecutor-General believes that he was quoted out of context.

"If I am captured, it does not translate to the Prosecutor-General being captured. As an individual, I am answerable for my own deeds, so if I do some misdemeanors, perhaps that is what the Prosecutor-General referred to but in conversation with him, he believes that he was misquoted and what was reported which is what the Honourable Member is quoting. He was misquoted because they did not take in context what he was saying."

After making the damning claims, Hodzi found out he had unsettled the highest authority in the land with Vice President Kembo Mohadi telling parliament recently that the PG's comments were his "personal opinions".

Defence deputy minister Victor Matemadanda has also scolded the PG for the comments, insisting he surrendered his job if he felt he was being hindered in going after corrupt individuals.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

