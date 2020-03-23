South Africa: Future of SA's Big Three Sports Is Precarious in a COVID-19 World

analysis

The business of sport, normally robust against most forces, faces major turmoil in the coming months because of the impact of Covid-19. While South African sports are not immune, for the immediate future they remain stable, albeit precariously.

With daily stories of more sports events suspended or cancelled there is a growing concern that a global industry worth billions of dollars and which employs millions of people directly and indirectly will collapse.

Last Thursday the start of the F1 season was pushed back to the Grand Prix in Baku in June, while the entire PRO14 Rugby season was suspended indefinitely.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) held urgent meetings last week about the future of the Olympic Games, scheduled to start in Tokyo on 24 July and run until 9 August. IOC president Thomas Bach told the New York Times that cancellation of the Olympics had not been discussed.

"The cancellation is not on the agenda. We are committed to the success of these Games," Bach said. An IOC task force, which included the World Health Organisation, determined it was too early to make a decision.

"We don't know what the situation will be," Bach said.

In England, the Rugby Football...