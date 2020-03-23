South Africa: Government Still Has One Lever to Pull - Infrastructure Investment

analysis

A policy paper released by the National Planning Commission argues that the key to unlocking spending on infrastructure is to strengthen government's capacity in procuring and managing major construction projects while simplifying overly burdensome legislation that acts as a handbrake on infrastructure investment.

The Covid-19 pandemic is stalling economic growth around the world. South Africa, already teetering on the brink, is likely to enter a full-blown recession with growth receding by an estimated -2.5% in 2020.

While central banks are throwing resources at the problem, the SA Reserve Bank has limited fiscal space in which to launch a stimulus package. It has pulled the monetary lever in the form of lowered interest rates - and may do so again - and will ensure liquidity in the banking system. But that is as far as it has gone.

Research firm Intellidex predicts that if growth retreats by -2.5%, the budget deficit would leapfrog to around -10.8% of GDP in the coming fiscal year, from 7%, while debt rises to a budget-sapping 74% of GDP.

Industry, from restaurants and the farmers that supply them, to manufacturing operations and motor vehicle plants to fruit exporters, is already coming to a shuddering halt and...