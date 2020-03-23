South Africa: SANDF Placed On Standby Over New Projections of COVID-19 Infection Rates - Reports

22 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Vanessa Banton

Concerns have been raised that a national 'state of emergency' is on the cards following a high level meeting on Saturday between Treasury, the SA Reserve Bank and the SA Revenue Service on measures to shore up the economy, to protect small businesses and ordinary South Africans amidst predictions that there could be a huge spike in Covid-19 infections.

City Press has seen a Treasury memorandum titled Economic Response packages in which Treasury warns the state to do whatever it can to prevent the spread of the virus. On Saturday it was announced that the infection rate now stood at 240 positive cases. The Treasury communique speaks about the increasing pattern of internal transmissions.

Measures

Last Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a host of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. This included the early closure of schools and the banning of gatherings of 100 or more people.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said the National Command Council is meeting on Sunday to assess the implementation of the orders announced by the president last weekend. Thereafter, Ramaphosa is expected to brief the media on outcomes of the meeting.

According to the Sunday Times, the South African National Defence Force could be deployed to patrol the streets as restrictions are tightened to help stop the virus from spreading.

Sources told the City Press that all leave has been cancelled, and SANDF members have been told to return to their units to start preparing for short term deployment, after the defence force was placed on standby.

The Sunday Times, however, said that senior military officials have told the publication that SANDF does not have sufficient personal or equipment if a lockdown is implemented.

This was disputed by SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini who told the publication that the SANDF was waiting for the multi-disciplinary team leading government's response to say if there is a need for the defence force to enter.

"We will abide," he said.

Projections

News24 previously reported that before Ramaphosa announced stringent measures last week to combat the virus, he was told that a slow and inadequate response by government to the outbreak could result in anywhere between 87 900 and 351 000 deaths in South Africa and cause the health system to be overwhelmed.

News24 has seen the epidemiological projections prepared for the Department of Health and government that catapulted severe state action. These projections formed the basis of Ramaphosa's and Cabinet's plans to combat the coronavirus. It is understood that the model is a dynamic one, and is continuously being updated, adapted and rebuilt as new data becomes available.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.