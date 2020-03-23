South Africa: Wanted - Cool Heads and Calm Moral Authority in a Time of Global Crisis

analysis

The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa is only just beginning to be felt. President Ramaphosa and the government are going to have to take more extreme measures to protect the population and save lives. Possessing moral authority to lead is going to be vital in the coming turbulent days.

For those in the middle classes, this last weekend was perhaps a strange few days at home with family. There would have been many calls to more distant family members, long discussions with people who normally don't get the time, and perhaps a bit of catching-up on admin.

For others, which is most of South Africa's population, life would have been more difficult than it already is. No church to provide upliftment, no socialising over a few beers to take the edge off the week. The threat of even greater unemployment as businesses close or go into hibernation without an end date.

It now appears that the government is going to have to use more extreme measures than those already implemented. The Covid-19 is still spreading and the number of cases is rising. Closing schools and higher education facilities have not stopped the spread.

And so all unnecessary activity, all...