Algeria: Coronavirus - President Tebboune Orders U.S.$100m Allotted to Import of Pharmaceutical Product, Medical Equipment

ALGIERS-President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday ordered the allocation of US100 millions to the import of pharmaceutical products, personal protective equipment (PPE) and chemical analysis equipment under the measures to prevent the propagation of the new cornavirus (Covid-19).

In this respect, he called for "giving absolute priority in their distribution to the medical and paramedical corps and health auxiliaries who are in direct daily contact with contaminated cases."

This amount will be in added to the budget pledged for this purpose by the International Monetary Fund (US$100 million) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (US$32 million).

As part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19, President Tebboune also urged all state institutions and their services to "increase the level of vigilance and alert to the maximum and to ensure that their actions are permanently coordinated so that citizens are reassured".

President Tebboune said that "any slackening would imperil human lives and expand the area of the pandemic."

He also stressed the citizen's primary responsibility to show discipline and comply with preventive measures, calling for dealing strongly with those who breach these instructions.

The presentation also included the measures taken to prepare venues for quarantine, in hotels, tourist vehicles, economic spaces and others, as well as to combat speculators who take advantage of the citizens' panic, cause goods scarcity and hike prices.

In addition, the sector counts 5,787 artificial respiration and anesthesia-intensive care devices, distributed as follows: (3,333) artificial respiration devices, (2,390) devices for anesthesia-resuscitation and (64) ambulances equipped with artificial respiratory devices, he continued.

All these means will be made available to health facilities provided with nursing staff and medical means, added the Minister of Health.