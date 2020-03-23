South Africa: Coronavirus - Ramaphosa Prepares to Address Nation After Meeting Various Stakeholders

Ahead of his meeting with the National Command Centre, President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with business leaders and the leaders of some political parties on Sunday to discuss the national state of disaster which he implemented last week to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"The engagement with business forms part of a series of meetings the president has held with various stakeholder constituencies - including communities of faith and the nation's political leadership - in the week since his declaration on 15 March 2020 of the national state of disaster.

"These leaders will have an opportunity to outline the impact of the disaster on businesses and the economy at large, and engage recommendations to mitigate the impact of the outbreak on the economy at large," Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

After that meeting concludes, Ramaphosa will receive a delegation of leaders of political parties who did not have the chance to engage with him during his meeting with political parties at Parliament earlier this week.

Diko said the president will then chair a meeting with the National Command Council to check on progress and challenges after regulations were introduced following the implementation of the state of disaster on Sunday.

"On the outlook for the period ahead, the council will consider whether the measures that are currently in place to contain the spread of the virus are sufficient and what further measures are required," Khusela said.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the country following this meeting. No time has been given on when that address will be.

News24