Nigeria: Coronavirus - Travelers From High-Risk Countries, Our Biggest Threat - NCDC

Photo: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Nigeria COVID-19 cases rise.
23 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has raised alarm over the influx of people from countries with high cases of coronavirus says they are the biggest source of transmission.

"Our biggest source of risk in travelers returning from high-risk countries & are expected to self isolate for 14 days. Our appeal to #Nigerians is to #TakeResponsibility & prevent further transmission of the virus. Collective action is critical to control spread," According to official NCDC twitter handle.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Director of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, Dr. Ismail Abdul-Salam recently said that on a daily basis, not less than 38,000 people came into the country through the ports while 730 of this number are from coronavirus high-risk countries.

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 30 in Nigeria
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Buhari’s Daughter in Self-Isolation After UK Trip
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.