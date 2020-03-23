Western Sahara: President of Republic Chairs First Meeting of Secretariat of Political Organization

21 March 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed Al-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, chaired on Saturday at the presidential headquarters of the Republic, the first meeting of the Secretariat of the political Organization after the 15th congress of the Polisario Front.

During the meeting, which took place in the presence of the Permanent Office of the National Secretariat and members of the Secretariat of Political Organization, President Brahim Ghali underlined that it took place in an unprecedented international situation, where the countries of the world were experiencing panic and confusion as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus all over the globe.

President Brahim Ghali stressed the need to adhere to the measures put in place to combat the spread of the virus, of which no cases have been recorded in the refugee camps to date.

President Brahim Ghali called for a major focus on prevention and to abide by all measures adopted by the Polisario Front and the Sahrawi state, as their sole aim was to protect the Sahrawi citizens.

