South Africa: Tshwane Council Officially Dissolved, Under Administration, but DA Hopes for Court Reversal

21 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nhlanhla Jele

The Department of Cooperative Governance and the National Council of Provinces have approved the dissolution of the DA-led Tshwane council and the appointment of an administrator, effective from Saturday.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate councillor Randall Williams said in a statement on Saturday: "Due to the politically-motivated move by the ANC [Cooperative Governance] MEC Lebogang Maile, the DA-led Tshwane council is officially dissolved from today [Saturday]."

Williams said Tshwane residents can expect some service delivery interruptions pending a court case on Tuesday.

He said the party was hoping the decision to place the municipality under administration would be overturned by the court.

"If the court action is successful, the dissolution will no longer be effective. Should the court find that the Gauteng government overreached itself in its decision, it will set the matter aside immediately," Williams said.

"Otherwise, judgement may be reserved and ruled on in the following week," he added.

