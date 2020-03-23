Tanzania: PCCB Holds Contractor At Mkokwa-Mnyagala Road Repair for Probe

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Tanganyika District, Katavi region are holding a LGNA Company contractor, Mr Michael Kessy, for interrogation over failure to deliver at Mkokwa-Mnyagala road repair.

That was after the Tanganyika District Commissioner (DC) Mr Saleh Mhando directed them to interrogate him for a 15km road section that was still lagging behind.

The LGNA Company Ltd based in Tabora Region signed a contract to repair the road section on 27 September 2018 to 9th April last year, but to date only 10 per cent of the work has been completed.

In a related development, the DC ordered the PCCB to probe if the contractor really had proper qualification(s) and deserved to be awarded the tender, saying: "I have been warning the contractor several times for the poor performance, but he remained defiant and now the slow pace of the road repair has caused inconveniences to the villagers.

"Subsequently supply of drugs to Mnyagala Dispensary and transporting Rural Energy Agency (REA) poles to sites is not possible."

Mr Mhando similarly warned Tanganyika District Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency (Tarura) Manager, Engineer Peter Johnson for failure to closely supervise his construction work.

Commenting, the Tanganyika District acting Tarura Manager, Eng Maila Richard told Mr Mhando that the contractor had breached the signed agreement by not accomplishing the work on the agreed time.