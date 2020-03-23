Algeria: Coronavirus Spread - Algeria in Phase Three

22 March 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Algeria reached phase three of the coronavirus pandemic spread (Covid-19), said Sunday Minister of Health, the Population and Hospital Reform Abderrahmane Benbouzid.

The decision of declaring social confinement falls under the exclusive prerogatives of the President of the Republic. "Algeria reached phase 3 of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequently we must prepare to worst," Benbouzid told the national radio.

In this regard, he said that Algeria, unlike Italy, has taken early preventive measures, adding that "there is no shortage in pharmaceutical products in hospitals."

In order to avoid any confusion in the dissemination of information, provincial health directors were prohibited from making statements on coronavirus cases in Algeria.

The latest report made public on Saturday by the coronavirus monitoring committee in Algeria reported 139 confirmed cases, including 15 deaths.

