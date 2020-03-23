Western Sahara: President of Republic Expresses Concern About Situation of Sahrawi Civilian Prisoners in Moroccan Jails

Bir-Lahlou — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, has expressed his concern about the serious situation in which Sahrawi civilian prisoners are held in Moroccan jails, with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, the President of the Republic said, "with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the world, including the Kingdom of Morocco, the situation of these prisoners threatens serious developments, which pose a real threat to their lives, as a result of the deplorable conditions inside the prisons of the Moroccan occupation state."

"The aggravating outbreak of this dangerous virus and the urgent measures required, in particular relating to avoiding large gatherings and overcrowding, totally contradicts the situation in which these civilian prisoners are held in overpopulated Moroccan prisons, he added.

The President of the Republic held the Moroccan occupation state fully responsible for the lives of Sahrawi civilian prisoners in its jails, calling on the UN Secretary-General to urgently intervene to put an end to this heinous behavior, end the suffering of Sahrawi civilian prisoners and their families, release them immediately, and provide the conditions necessary for them to join their homeland, families and relatives.