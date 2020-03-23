Gambia: How the Nation Should Maintain Political Pluralism

opinion

COVID 19 should be addressed with decisiveness but the nation must not come to a standstill due to measures taken to fight it. Political parties have stopped applying for permits to hold processions and use public dress systems at rallies .This does not mean that because of the virus the spreading of their political ideas should stop.

The Niamina West by Election is still on the cards. Hence postponement should not lead to end of campaign. The IEC should have gone on with nomination and allow the candidates to do their campaign on radio and TV in the interim so that what would be left is the casting of votes. In the same vein all political parties could be allotted time on Radio and TV at last once a month to explain their programmes to the population. This would keep the multiparty system alive while a united front is taken to defeat and uproot the COVID 19.