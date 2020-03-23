Cameroon: Coronavirus - High Demand for Hand Sanitizers, Nose Masks

Many individuals have resorted to produce hand sanitizers and nose masks for those in need.

Coronavirus which has affected several countries all over the world has created a lot of panic in the lives of the citizens as well as recorded multiple deaths. As such, many individuals have taken upon themselves to produce hand sanitizers and nose masks as a measure to prevent this disease. Also, shopping malls such as Casino at downtown and Santa Lucia Mvan all inYaounde already created a shelf for the sale of these preventive products. According to a sale agent at the Santa Lucia shopping mall, about fifty clients rush in to buy hand sanitizers in a day which makes them to constantly have them in supply. This shows that many are aware of the use of this product and are in dying need of it. Pharmacies on the other hand have had a great supply of these products for their clients. At pharmacy La Balance at Anguissa, Yaounde, it is observed that due to the shortage of hand sanitizers and nose masks, they have resorted in producing their own hand sanitizers and nose masks so as to make it available for their clients when they come for them. Many individuals also produce homemade hand sanitizers and supply them in schools, churches, hospitals and in offices. Gerald Lemloh is a chief at the Ekoumdom Baptist Hospital in Yaounde and is also involued in the production of homemade hand sanitizers. According to him, there is high demand for this product but the challenges he faces is the unavailability of containers to fill the liquid in it. And so, he beckons on those buying the product not to throw away their containers so that it can be refilled when next they come buying. The price of these products varies from FCFA 500, FCFA 1,000, FCFA 2,000 and FCFA 4,000. Along the Mvog-Mbi Market in Yaounde, many vendors by the road side sell nose masks in trucks with one sold at a cost of FCFA 100 and FCFA 200. In most offices and agencies, most of the authorities have decided to supply these products for their workers as well in places which are mostly visited such as schools, offices, ministries, hotels and banks for people to disinfect their hands before getting in. This has made so many suppliers gain a lot of profit from this business and many others are getting involved in the production and supply of hand sanitizers as well as nose masks.