Cameroon: Yaounde - Shopping Centres Review Activities

In Yaounde, buying and selling have been readjusted in line with government's measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Two days after the measures taken by government to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) activities in shopping centres in Yaounde have taken a different turn. Since the announcement Yaounde inhabitants keep flooding supermarkets in the city to buy provisions for their homes. On Wednesday, March 18, 2020 people queued to pay their bills after selecting their different needs. Long queues could be seen even outside some supermarkets as some people had to shop before going to work. In the trolleys pushed around by clients one could see bags of rice, spaghetti, cooking oil, sardines, cornflakes, toilet rolls, soap, mineral water, hand sanitizers and nose masks, among other basic necessities. In some supermarkets where the shelves were emptied of these basic necessities they were immediately replenished to meet the needs of the customers. "Some shops are short of provisions for now due to the high demand," said one client. As the days go by supermarkets have improved on the quality of services offered to clients in the fight against COVID-19. At Dovv Mokolo for instance, customers have to wash the hands with soap and water and clean with the hand sanitizer before entering the supermarket. The workers explained that it is a step taken to prevent both the customer and the workers. In another super market in town the story is similar. One client, Bondji Constant, said he and his wife were in the supermarket to buy some food items that will sustain the family for some time. Another client, Abdoulaye Amina, said she had purchased items that can last for the next two weeks and that she will buy more according to the evolution of the situation. This notwithstanding, most supermarkets in the city have taken up measures to prevent the workers and the clients from the Coronavirus. These include providing hand sanitizers for workers and clients to prevent infection. Other forms of prevention include disinfectants, nose masks and gloves for the workers and constant cleaning of the counters, tables and floors. The system for regulating consumer flows in markets and shopping centres is yet to be put in place. This explains the quick rush in these commercial areas.