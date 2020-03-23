Cameroon: NW Administration - Implementation Strategies Afoot

Two out of the 29 functional schools in Bamenda were operational yesterday, March 18, 2020.

North West (NW) administration has devised strategies to implement at the level of the region, instructions on the actions to curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. This was during a regional inter-ministerial consultation on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The fear of the upper respiratory infection which has triggered emergency preventive and quarantine response from the NW administrative officials will not stop the holding of partial parliamentary elections re-run come Sunday, March 22, 2020. Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique has told NW administrative officials during a consultation meeting on how to implement President Paul Biya's instruction on action to curtail the spread of coronavirus. Several implementation strategies were put in place including the effective closure of the five land ports at Abiongshie, Furu Awah, Nwa, installation of a thermal camera at the entry point of Santa, effective closure of all educational establishments, monitoring of bars, restaurant, vehicles, cry-dies, wedding and church services to respect the limit of having not more than 50 persons. Reports from a visit to schools by education officials say two out of 13 of the 29 functional schools in Bamenda received students who were writing their Mock exams, meanwhile most boarding schools grappled with the relocation of students home. A special isolation unit has been set up at the Regional Hospital in Bamenda on the instruction of the government. The COVID-19 isolation unit, according to the Regional Delegate of Public Health, is equipped with just one thermal camera. He said the unit still needs five other thermal cameras, testing equipments, at least 20 ambulances, beds and medical workers to do a suspected case response. Actions such as making more available protective gadgets including masks, gloves and hand sanitizers for the public and structures like interurban transport agencies, security forces at checkpoints were to be proposed to the relevant government ministries for consideration.