Cameroon: NW Administration - Implementation Strategies Afoot

20 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Two out of the 29 functional schools in Bamenda were operational yesterday, March 18, 2020.

North West (NW) administration has devised strategies to implement at the level of the region, instructions on the actions to curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. This was during a regional inter-ministerial consultation on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The fear of the upper respiratory infection which has triggered emergency preventive and quarantine response from the NW administrative officials will not stop the holding of partial parliamentary elections re-run come Sunday, March 22, 2020. Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique has told NW administrative officials during a consultation meeting on how to implement President Paul Biya's instruction on action to curtail the spread of coronavirus. Several implementation strategies were put in place including the effective closure of the five land ports at Abiongshie, Furu Awah, Nwa, installation of a thermal camera at the entry point of Santa, effective closure of all educational establishments, monitoring of bars, restaurant, vehicles, cry-dies, wedding and church services to respect the limit of having not more than 50 persons. Reports from a visit to schools by education officials say two out of 13 of the 29 functional schools in Bamenda received students who were writing their Mock exams, meanwhile most boarding schools grappled with the relocation of students home. A special isolation unit has been set up at the Regional Hospital in Bamenda on the instruction of the government. The COVID-19 isolation unit, according to the Regional Delegate of Public Health, is equipped with just one thermal camera. He said the unit still needs five other thermal cameras, testing equipments, at least 20 ambulances, beds and medical workers to do a suspected case response. Actions such as making more available protective gadgets including masks, gloves and hand sanitizers for the public and structures like interurban transport agencies, security forces at checkpoints were to be proposed to the relevant government ministries for consideration.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.