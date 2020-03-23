Africa: The Wonder Trees That Nurture Marine Biodiversity

22 March 2020
United Nations Environment Program (Nairobi)
press release

This 2020 theme for the International Day of Forests on 22 March is Forests and Biodiversity. It's an often-quoted fact that forests are home to 80 per cent of terrestrial biodiversity, but did you know that one type of tree also supports marine biodiversity--the mangrove tree?

Awareness is growing among governments and coastal communities in tropical countries of the incredible value of mangroves to nature and humans.

Mangrove trees store more carbon in their rich soils than most other trees, which makes them valuable assets in the fight against global heating. They also buffer storm surges, provide breeding grounds for fish and a host of other marine animals, and serve as effective filtration systems that prevent the influx of saline water which renders soil unfit for agriculture.

Copyright © 2020 United Nations Environment Program.

