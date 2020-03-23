South Africa: On the Frontline - Farmers

press release

Living Lands is working with farmers in South Africa's Baviaanskloof to rehabilitate and restore landscapes. These farmers are on the front lines of the climate crisis and environmental degradation. Together, they are exploring new income streams, building resilience to the shifts of a changing world and taking action to fight climate change.

The UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030 aims to restore the relationship between humans and nature, by increasing the area of healthy ecosystems worldwide.

