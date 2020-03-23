South Africa: On the Frontline - Farmers

22 March 2020
United Nations Environment Program (Nairobi)
press release

Living Lands is working with farmers in South Africa's Baviaanskloof to rehabilitate and restore landscapes. These farmers are on the front lines of the climate crisis and environmental degradation. Together, they are exploring new income streams, building resilience to the shifts of a changing world and taking action to fight climate change.

The UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030 aims to restore the relationship between humans and nature, by increasing the area of healthy ecosystems worldwide.

Video.

Read the original article on UNEP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations Environment Program. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UNEP

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.