Eritrea: Number of Fistula Patients Declined

Mendefera — The number of Fistula patients seeking treatment at the Fistula Treatment center in the Southern region Referral Hospital has significantly declined, report indicates.

According to Dr. Simon Woldu, Medical Director of Southern region Referral Hospital, the number of fistula patients seeking treatment at the center to use to reach up to around 200 has dropped to 25 thanks to the integrated awareness raising campaigns being conducted nationwide and quality medical services being provided at the center.

Dr. Simon further indicated that over 90% of fistula patients have undergone successful surgeries and are released from the hospital.

Indicating that the awareness of the society has increased and positively contributed in boosting the morale of the patients and facilitated their recovery, Dr. Simon commended members of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Sembel administrative area for their support.

Dr. Dawit Sereqe, Obstetrician, on his part, stating that the main causes of fistula include, among others, underage marriage and FGM, called on females to take precaution in their daily lives.

Representatives of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Sembel administrative area on their part commending for the free of charge medical treatment the Government is providing stated that they get spiritual contentment for the capacity level support they have extended to the Fistula patients.