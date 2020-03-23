Egypt: Niger's President Receives Message From Sisi On GERD

21 March 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou on Friday 20/03/2020 received a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)'s file.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is on his last African leg, delivered the message during his meeting with Issoufou on the latest developments related to the Ethiopian dam's file, as well as bilateral ties and a host of issues of mutual interest, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry conveyed Sisi's greetings to Issoufou, reviewing Egypt's efforts to reach a just and balanced agreement over the past years.

Issoufou, in turn, hailed Egypt's efforts during GERD negotiations.

He asserted the importance of respecting the international law principles, citing that Niger River is an example, as any related project, set to be established, should be agreed by all parties.

The two sides looked forward to boosting bilateral relations in various domains.

