Egypt: Cabinet Denies Layoff of State Administrative Body Staffers Over Coronavirus

The cabinet media center dismissed reports about laying off some staffers at the State's administrative body after the government's decision to reduce the number of employees present in the workplace due to the spread of coronavirus.

In a report released Friday 20/03/2020, the center said it has contacted the Central Agency for Organization and Administration (CAOA), which totally dismissed these reports, stressing that the cabinet's decision to reduce the number of staffers at government institutions comes as part of the precautionary measures taken by the State to confront the virus spread.

This measure takes effect for 15 days as per the government decision, it added.

The CAOA urged media outlets and social media users to verify the authenticity of any news before publishing them.