Egypt Announces 29 New Covid-19 Cases, Additional Death - 39 Recovered So Far

The Health Ministry said 29 new COVID-19 cases were detected, including a foreigner and 28 Egyptians, some of them were abroad and others were in contact with other positive cases.

This upped the total number of confirmed cases to 285, Khaled Megahed, the ministry's spokesman said in a statement on Friday 20/03/2020.

All positive cases were quarantined at hospitals and they are all stable, he added.

One more death was confirmed; raising the total number to eight.

The new fatality was a 60-year-old Egyptian returning from Italy.

Up to 39 coronavirus patients have totally recovered so far, the spokesman said.

Six foreigners and five Egyptians were among the recovered patients today, he added.

Also, the number of coronavirus patients who had now been retested for the virus and had received negative results has reached 60.

The ministry has stepped up precautionary measures in the affected governorates and intensified campaigns to spread awareness about infectious diseases.

Megahed stressed that the ministry announced all positive and suspected cases nationwide.

The ministry raises its preparedness at all the country's ports and airports to monitor the virus developments, receiving inquires from citizens about the virus through its hotline 105 or 15335.