Ambassador in Khartoum Hossam Eissa said Friday 20/03/2020 the Qastal-Ashkeet crossing between Egypt and Sudan will be open on Saturday and Sunday to bring the Egyptian expats and trucks home.

The land crossing will be closed later as part of the two countries' measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, Eissa told MENA.

The ambassador called on the Egyptians, who are in Sudan, to be at the crossing in the coming two days to finalize their travel procedures.