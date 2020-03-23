Egypt: Catholic Church Suspends Masses Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

21 March 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Synod of the Coptic Catholic Church on Friday 20/03/2020 announced suspending masses nationwide within a set of precautions to cope with coronavirus.

In a statement, the Synod said Catholic churches remain open throughout the day for individual prayers.

It recommended that funeral prayers be restricted to the family of the deceased.

The Church urged its followers to stay at homes, praying for doctors, nursing personnel and all volunteers so that the Lord will reward them for their tiredness and protect them from all evil.

