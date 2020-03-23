Liberia: President Weah Holds Meeting With Church Leaders of Coronavirus Fight

(March 20, 2020 - Monrovia, Liberia): The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah says collective efforts and responsible behavior are cardinal if we as a nation must succeed in the fight against the Coronavirus.

President Weah made the assertion on Friday, March 20, 2020 during a meeting with members of the Liberia Council Churches (LCC) in Paynesville.

The Liberian Leader underscored the importance of the Church and called on the clergymen to get involved in decision making on strategies to address the current COVID-19 crisis in the Country.

"You are leaders and preachers of the gospel. The Christian Community is looking up to you", Dr. Weah said, urging members of the Liberia Council of Church (LCC) to join the government in the fight against COVID 19 said.

"We were able to conquered EBOLA with unity. We can do the same with the Coronavirus pandemic with everyone's cooperation", he said.

Frowning at deceitful and unpatriotic behaviors, President Weah encouraged the Liberia Council of Churches as well as Liberians and residents alike, to listen only to health officials saying Liberia and the world are in crisis.

"It is a shame for people most especially those in government to make mockery of the situation when people are dying all around the world", President Weah averred.

The Liberian Leader called on the LCC to take COVID-19 very seriously and set good examples including educating their respective congregations to be hygienic including regular washing of hands, keeping social distance, no handshaking, among others.

"Remember, a healthy church is a heathy community", President Weah told the gathering.

For his part, the Head of the Liberia Council of Churches, Dr. Korto Brown commended the President for his farsightedness and good leadership role.

He committed the LCC's cooperation in working with the government to fight our now common enemy, COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by leadership of LCC and heads of several denominations as well as our international partners from World Health Organization and the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC).