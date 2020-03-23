Egypt: Health Ministry's Hotlines Available for Free to Citizens

21 March 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat has issued directives to officials to allow the health ministry's hotlines available to citizens for free.

This service will be offered for clients of the four mobile operators as well as for the fixed landline users.

The move comes in light of the communications ministry's contribution to spreading medical awareness among people.

It also comes as part of the State's precautionary measures to confront the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

