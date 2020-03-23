South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz On the Department's Budget

press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, tabled the budget for the Department of Community Safety yesterday. The Department's budget has increased from R359.301 million (main budget) in 2019/20 to R804 056 million in 2020/21. This is a 123.78% increase, owing to the implementation of the Western Cape Safety Plan.

The budget was presented, having taken every precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease or COVID-19. The number of persons in the legislature was minimised, no guests were permitted and the sitting was publicly televised to allow for social distancing and ensure residents' safety.

Key allocations which will support the implementation of the Western Cape Safety Plan include:

R1.2 million towards the review of the legislative framework on the micro-manufacturing, retail and sale of liquor in the Western Cape to reduce alcohol-related harms, particularly harms related to violent crime and domestic violence.

An additional R11 million to expand Chrysalis Academy in the 2020/21 financial year. This is a 79.9% increase, from R13.879 million to R24.969 million in 2020/21; and

The transfer of R417 million for 2020/21; R350 million for 2021/22 and R400 million for 2022/23 to the City of Cape Town to deploy additional law enforcement through the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP). A total of R1.167 billion will be allocated over the next three years.

Minister Fritz said, "Studies have shown that alcohol abuse, amongst other substances, is a key driver of interpersonal violence and murder. As a province, we have a Constitutional obligation to regulate the liquor industry and this is something we must address. The review of legislation is to ensure your safety. The increase in the expenditure for the expansion of the Chrysalis Youth Academy will ensure that many more young people will have access to the services, opportunities and support offered by Chrysalis. We will divert more young people from a life of crime and give them an opportunity to flourish. Through the transfer of funds to the City, we will deploy more law enforcement in your community to respond to you when you need them most."

Minister Fritz added, "In a further commitment to enhancing the safety of the province, we will continue to finalise and implement safety plans at the district municipality level. To that end, R10.5 million has been made available to district municipalities in the 2020/21 financial year. I am pleased to say that we are making steady progress in this regard."

"As the Western Cape Government, we are united in our aim of stopping the spread and flattening the curve. To that end, my Department has implemented measures throughout its various programmes to achieve this in areas including Neighbourhood Watches (NHW), Community Policing Forums (CPF) and Court Watching Brief unit. Each of us must take the necessary proactive steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Minister Fritz.

Minister Fritz added, "Crime will not take a back seat during this outbreak which is why it is important that we steadily implement the Western Cape Safety Plan, whilst taking all the necessary precautions. During this testing time, I wish to applaud all the SAPS officials, NHW and CPF members working on the front line ensuring the safety of residents in the province."

For further information on how the Western Cape Government is supporting you, please see: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/department-of-health/frequently-asked-questions

Attention broadcasters, please see link for English audio clip: https://clyp.it/u5js0cru