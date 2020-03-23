Cameroon: Education and Culture - Three Books Introduced

The books were presented to the public during ceremony on March 13, 2020 by the Balla's family in Yaounde.

"Collette", "Le Scrutin" (The Vote) and "Cauchmardesque" (A Night Mare) are the three books that were presented to the public on March 13, 2020 at the Saint John XXIII Centre of Mvoyle in Yaounde. The books were launched by the Balla's family, authored by Philippe Ferdinand Balla and co-authored by his wife, Florence Muluh Tezeh epse Balla. They said the books were out to revive the culture of the country that has died down as well as encourage its transmission from generation to generation. Honour was given to the President of the Constitutional Council, Clement Atangana, who was present at the launching ceremony. He was the first to get a copy of "Le Scrutin" a book consecrated to knowledge on elections and the electoral process. The message behind "Le Scrutin" was passed through a sketch presented by some talented youths. Personally dedicated by the author, when asked what status could be given to the book, the President of the Constitutional Council said it was "recevable", because it was out to edify the population on the electorial process. Other dignitaries present at the launch equally bought copies of the book. The next dedication then followed; "Collette", which is the story of a young girl from the West Region, who has four children with two different men, and seeks to find out if all hope is lost. In this book, the author gives honour to his mother, who is from the West Region. "The objective of the book is to reverse the notion people have of women from the West Region who are most often referred to as "wayward" the author explained. The last book presented was "Cauchemardesque" a book meant to get people thinking. The story line of the book is of a man who is sleeping and dreams of being killed in his sleep. It is only when he wakes up that he realizes that it was just a dream. As a bilingual country, whose nature needs to be upheld, two of the three books presented were written in the English and French Languages. They are notably; "Le Scrutin" and "Collette". Their translation into the English language were done by the co-author, Florence Muluh Tezeh, who has been an author for over ten years and has many books already in the school programme, one of them being the English Language Course book.