Cameroon: South West - CDP Throws Weight Behind CPDM

Electors and party sympathizers of the Cameroon Democratic Party (CDP) have been called to cast their vote for the March 22 legislative election re-run in favour of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) list in the Lebialem Division, South West Region. The National Chairman of CDP, Enow Benz Bate, publicly threw his party's support for the CPDM in Lebialem on March 19, 2020 in the course of campaigns. Going by the CDP Chairman, a vote in favour of the CPDM list will facilitate the return to peace in the division and subsequently the region. "We have all seen what CPDM officials have been doing for the development of the division and the region. Despite the security challenges, these party officials still brave the odds to meet and comfort the population. It is wise to vote for a list whose candidates will guarantee the development of the community," he stated, adding that the President's development policy for the division will be quickly implemented should a candidate from his party be voted. When questioned on his reason for supporting the CPDM, Enow Benz said politics is not an affair of enmity. "I am a flexible and realistic politician who puts the interest of the people first. I get into coalitions when need arises, all for the sake of advancing democracy and the livelihood of the population. Why should I not support the candidacy of a candidate in whom I see potentials? The concept of social cohesion spans through moments like this. This is political cohesion which will positively affect the lives of people," he explained. Recounting his political knowledge of the CPDM, Enow Bez Bate who is equally spokesperson of the G20 Group (an alliance of 20 different political parties who support the ideologies of President Paul Biya), said the decision to support the CPDM list stems from the development policies of the National Chairperson of the party for the region. According to him, the policies which include accelerating decentralization, improving road networks, infrastructural development and the provision of basic social amenities are in his opinion best as compared to those of other parties competing in the election re-run.