Cameroon: Bangem - New Council Executive Tasked to Initiate Dev't Projects

The SDO of Kupe Muanenguba commissioned the new team recently in a massively attended ceremony.

The Paul Biya Stadium in Bangem recently witnessed an unprecedented turnout of hundreds of people consisting of administrative, judicial and security officials as well as elite and the population who came to take part in the commissioning of the new council executive headed by Nhon Ekungwe Christopher Kang as the Mayor. The massive turnout which many described as 'record-breaking' in recent time at the ceremonial ground in Bangem, was eloquent proof of the stabilising socio-political environment which the Senior Divisional Officer for Kupe Muanenguba, Jean- Marie Tchakui Noundie urged the new council executive to take advantage of by following up all abandoned and ongoing investment projects. While tasking the Mayor and his two deputies (Enongene Epie Manga and Mesode Evelyne Mekolle, 1st and 2nd deputies respectively) to adopt good managerial strategies that will lead to the development of the municipality, the SDO called for team work and the contribution of all and sundry to the advancement of the municipality that is mostly agrarian. He challenged the new Mayor who is an Agricultural Engineer to initiate as many projects as possible and create contacts for funding in order to foster the development of the municipality made up of 63 villages spread in eight clans. As no meaningful development can take place without peace, the SDO insisted on the need for continuous sensitisation of the population so that those in bushes can come out for effective resumption of socio-economic activities in the council area. The event was characterised by electrifying moments from many cultural dance groups and local musical artists who kept the population spellbound.