Angola: Two South Africans Try to Escape Quarantine in Angola

Dundo — Sanitary authorities of the eastern Lunda Norte province have placed on quarantine two South African citizens (coming from their country), after they escaped on Friday the surveillance teams placed at Luanda's international airport.

After the two citizens escaped from the health authorities deployed at Luanda's international airport, the multi-sector commission in Lunda Norte was alerted of their arrival on board of a flight of the Angolan airline, which led to taking all necessary steps to quarantine them.

According to the director of the provincial health office in Lunda Norte, Gimi Nhunga, the two citizens have been tested at local airport and have not shown any symptoms of the COVID-19 for the time being.

However, said the health official, the two men are well identified and have been placed on quarantine at home and that if they try to break the quarantine they will be held responsible, since they come from a country with positive cases, such as Angola.

The provincial commander of the National Police in Lunda Norte, Alfredo Quintino has confirmed the closure of the borders with Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the preventive measures the country is taking to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Lunda Norte shares border to the north and east with DRC 650 kilometers of land and 120 kilometers by river.