Angola: Two South Africans Try to Escape Quarantine in Angola

21 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Sanitary authorities of the eastern Lunda Norte province have placed on quarantine two South African citizens (coming from their country), after they escaped on Friday the surveillance teams placed at Luanda's international airport.

After the two citizens escaped from the health authorities deployed at Luanda's international airport, the multi-sector commission in Lunda Norte was alerted of their arrival on board of a flight of the Angolan airline, which led to taking all necessary steps to quarantine them.

According to the director of the provincial health office in Lunda Norte, Gimi Nhunga, the two citizens have been tested at local airport and have not shown any symptoms of the COVID-19 for the time being.

However, said the health official, the two men are well identified and have been placed on quarantine at home and that if they try to break the quarantine they will be held responsible, since they come from a country with positive cases, such as Angola.

The provincial commander of the National Police in Lunda Norte, Alfredo Quintino has confirmed the closure of the borders with Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the preventive measures the country is taking to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Lunda Norte shares border to the north and east with DRC 650 kilometers of land and 120 kilometers by river.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.