Angola: State of Emergency Postpones Angolan ID Card Issuance in Portugal

21 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lisbon — The issuance of the Angolan identity card in Portugal is postponed until the end of the coronavirus, a pandemic in which that country is observing a state of emergency, the Angolan embassy announced last Friday.

In a press release, the embassy clarifies that "the technical system is already assembled in the Consulate's facilities, which will allow, in a future that we wish to be brief, for this process to be initiated".

Regarding the coronavirus, the Angolan Embassy in Portugal appeals to all national citizens to "follow" the orders of the authorities, in order to better defend themselves against the effects of this pandemic that has been affecting our daily lives.

The Angolans residing in Lisbon will be the first to benefit from this process, which will be extended to other countries, such as Brazil, South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, the measure is part of the Angolan Government's program to extend the civil registry and the attribution of the identity card to all Angolan citizens, until 2022.

