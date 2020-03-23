South Africa: COVID-19 - George and Surrounds - All Beaches and Public Amenities Closed

23 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The George municipality closed all its beaches and public amenities on Sunday, 22 March.

According to Chantel Edwards-Klose, communications manager in the office of the municipal manager, this is in line with national directives and guidelines which Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma released, which compel municipalities to close all beaches, braai areas, public swimming pools and other public amenities.

"This is in addition to libraries, museums and sporting facilities that have been closed already in efforts to ensure that all necessary precautions are taken to ensure that the transmission of novel coronavirus, Covid-19 is contained," said George Protection Services director, Steven Erasmus.

The municipality has instructed that the principle of social distancing be adhered to.

This means no more than 100 people may gather in close proximity at outdoor or indoor events, such as funerals or church services.

No more than 50 people may gather on premises where alcohol is consumed, on- and off-site.

"Organisers of events and gatherings that involve more than 100 people are notified that such events and gatherings must be postponed or cancelled, notwithstanding that the organisers of such events might already have been granted the required permits to host such events," Edwards-Klose said.

"In addition, identified events and gatherings that involve 100 people or [fewer] should not automatically continue on the basis that they do not meet the more-than-100-person threshold. The risk of transmission is present where there are gatherings of people, regardless of the number.

"As such, municipalities are encouraged to consider suspension or cancellation of non-essential meetings and gatherings," Edwards-Klose said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

