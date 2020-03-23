South Africa: Western Cape Agriculture Budget Vote Tabled

press release

Budget of R970,556 million tabled for 2020/2021 - Western Cape Agriculture

On Thursday, 19 March 2020, the Western Cape Provincial Department of Agriculture's 2020/2021 Budget of R970,556 million was tabled in the Western Cape Legislature.

The 2020/2021 budget is allocated as follows:

Sustainable resource Management: R130 621 million

Farmer Support and Development: R293 681 million

Veterinary Services R108 226 million: R108 228 million

Research and Technology: R161 160 million

Agricultural Economic Services: R43 562 million

Structured agricultural Education and Training: R62 466 million and

Rural Development: R30 268 million

Key initiatives planned for 2020/2021 include:

R20 million for three cold rooms in support of the black commercial farmer initiative in the Overberg District.

R10 million is assigned for the purpose of market access improvement through Biotechnology and increasing fruit export opportunities in Africa.

R49.5 million is earmarked for drought related interventions in the 2020/2021 financial year

An additional once-off allocation of R20 million in 2020/21 is towards raising the canal walls of the Brandvlei Dam.

Yesterday, I also welcomed the news that the National Government has allocated a further R25 million towards drought mitigation in the Central Karoo and Garden Route Districts.

Given the circumstances under which this budget is being tabled, Honourable Speaker, I will, as soon as it is safe to do so, travel across the Western Cape to meet with agriculture stakeholders to further unpack the benefits and services this budget will bring to their respective districts.

