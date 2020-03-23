Malawi: Kamlepo Sworn in As Minister of Lands, Says Corruption Fight 'Top Priority'

Outspoken Rumphi East member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua has been sworn in as Malawi's Minister of Lands Housing and Urban Development and his work is cut out to deal with all corruption practices that have been rocking the ministry.

Mininster of Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Kamlepo Kalua takes his oath as a Minister at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Kalua has taken from Symon Vuwa Kaunda who has been moved to Environment, Tourism and Wildlife portfolio.

He joins the ministry whose Principal Secretary (PS) Joseph Mwandidya made a down-to-earth confession that it is infested with corruption, abuse of office and maladministration.

Kalua told reporters after being sworn in that President Peter Mutharika speech on tackling corruption resonates well with his desire to deal with all corrupt practices that have been rocking the ministry of lands.

"The spirit of corruption has dragged the country's development. Our neighbouring countries are developing.

"The corrupt practices put the presidency in the limelight as the one orchestrating them as people do not see that it is us engaged in the act," said Kaluwa.

He then appealed to fellow ministers to be of service to Malawians as well as adhere to what the president has appealed to them to resist corruption.

"The President should fire any cabinet minister indulging in corruption. Malawians expect us to deliver," he said.

Issues of land scams are not new in Malawi as many people, including Cabinet ministers and high-ranking government officials have previously been duped.

During the ceremony, the ministers and their deputies took an oath of office as ministers and deputies as well as an oath of allegiance.