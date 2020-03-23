Nigeria: 70 Years Retirement Age for Supreme Court Justices Was Meant to Frustrate Abiola's Bail, Says Ogebe

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice James Ogebe has revealed that former Head of State, the late General Sani Abacha, extended the compulsory retirement age of Justices of the Supreme Court from 65 years to 70 years in his bid to frustrate the hearing of an appeal against the bail of self-proclaimed President, Chief Moshood Abiola at the Supreme Court.

The revelation was contained in a book presented to mark the 80th birthday celebration of Ogebe over the weekend in Abuja.

The book which is an autobiography of the octogenarian is entitled: 'Justice Under the Shadow of the Almighty; My Life Sojourn to the Nigerian Supreme Court.'

The retired Justice who is reputed for his various landmark judgments, one of which is the reversal of the sack of Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja in 2005, in the 329 pages book with 15 chapters, recalled how God and fate took him to the peak of his career in 2008.

Ogebe who disclosed that he was twice denied opportunity of becoming the Chief Judge of Benue State, noted that the extension which at the time was an unfortunate situation however turned around to be a blessing in disguise for him and others that may not have ascended the bench of the apex court on account of their age.

"There is a very intriguing historical footnote to my ascension to the Supreme Court. When business mogul, turned politician, Moshood Abiola, was arrested after declaring himself President in the June 12, 1993 election, I was put on a panel of Appeal Court Justices who granted him bail.

"General Abacha's regime did not take kindly to our decision and appealed against our decision to the Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court could not form a quorum because many of the Justices recused themselves since they had a libel lawsuit against Abiola's Concord newspaper. There was accordingly, a stalemate because of shortages of Justices on the Supreme Court.

"Rather than appoint new Justices who would then form a quorum to hear Abiola's bail case, General Abacha decided to extend the retirement age of Justices from 65 years to 70 years, to continue to keep Abiola in legal limbo. He, therefore, did not appoint more Justices before his sudden death.

"And, so, it was that a retirement age extension meant to frustrate a ruling I gave years before, ended up working for my benefit as I went to the Supreme Court at the age of 68," he said.

The octogenarian also recalled the refusal of Justice Ayo Salami to ascend to the apex to fill a vacancy for North Central as another factor that led to his elevation to the apex court.

In another part of the book, the renowned jurist, who has over 4,000 judgments and over 1,000 rulings to his credit, emphasised the need for the appointment of only the best and most qualified into the bench of the apex court.

He said this is necessary because the Supreme Court is the policy court that guides all other courts in the country and that being the final court in the land places a serious responsibility on the occupiers.

He remarked that the deployment of the federal character policy in the appointment of Justices of superior courts has done more harm than good to the judiciary.

"It is my belief that the best human capital available in the country should be appointed to the apex court which is the policy court that guides all the courts in Nigeria.

"The federal character consideration in appointment has done considerable damage to the quality of Justices appointed to the Supreme Court.

"In all seriousness, a few appointments made to that court constituted a liability on the system. Some of these Justices were mediocre and were not suitable material for the apex court", he said.

Justice Ogebe, who chaired the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which heard the appeals of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the election of late President Umaru Yar' adua in 2007, advised Justices being considered for the Supreme Court to decline nomination if they are not sure of their ability to perform at that level.