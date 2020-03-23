Nigeria: Masari Directs Shop Owners to Purchase Hand Sanitizers

23 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has directed the officials of the state Ministry of Health to ensure that shop owners have sanitizers and thermometers in their shops to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Masari, in a broadcast yesterday at the Government House, said the directive became necessary considering the numbers of people in business centres, markets and other social gatherings in the state.

He, however, said the state government had provided fund to the Ministry of Health to ensure that hospitals are well equipped with basic medical apparatus to handle any confirmed case of the virus.

The governor added that the state government is building an emergency infectious disease ward at General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital in addition to the temporary isolation centre at the General Hospital in Katsina.

He said: "Shop owners should ensure that they have hand sanitizers and thermometers in their shops. They should screen people before attending to them in their shops to limit the spread of the pandemic.

"The government through the Ministry of Health has also positioned its personnel to pay special attention to any individual who has symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

"I hereby reiterate the need for your cooperation in ensuring that you present yourself to the nearest health facility whenever you feel unwell, and abide by instructions by health personnel and other medium to ensure safety."

While admonishing residents to observe personal and environmental hygiene, Masari urged travellers returning from countries engulfed with coronavirus to be self-quarantine for 14 days.

