South Africa: Coronavirus Cases Reach 274

Photo: WHO Africa
Africa gets ready to treat COVID-19 patients.
22 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nhlanhla Jele

News of the latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases have been released by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday and the number stands at 274, meaning there has been an increase of 34 cases from Saturday's reported number of 240 cases.

The stats come soon after the Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu addressed the media in Pretoria where President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation on an update about the coronavirus.

Statistics indicate that 208 (76%) of the 274 cases have a travel history from an area where the virus is spreading. Many of those who tested positive for the virus have no international travel history have had recent contact with individuals who have had international travels.

In the increase of the number of positive cases, the Eastern Cape has recorded its second case, 14 of the new cases reported in the Western Cape bringing the number to 88 persons to date.

The following is a breakdown of cases per province, including travel history:

Eastern Cape Province A 22-year-old male who travelled to Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom

Free State Province A 49-year-old female with no international travel history A 26-year-old male with pending travel history

Gauteng Province A 58-year-old male who travelled to Pakistan and Dubai A 49-year-old male with no international travel history A 28-year-old female with no international travel history A 24-year-old male with no international travel history A 33-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom A 22-year-old male who travelled to Mauritius A 40-year-old male with pending travel history

KwaZulu-Natal Province A 39-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai A 47-year-old male who travelled to France A 45-year-old male who travelled to Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria A 40-year old male who travelled to France and Austria A 44-year-old male with no international travel history Â· A 55-year-old male with pending travel historyA 68-year-old male who travelled to AustriaA 49-year-old female with no international travel historyA 32-year-old female who travelled to Italy

Mpumalanga Province A 25-year-old male who travelled to France, Germany and the Netherlands

Western Cape Province A 44-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and DubaiA 33-year-old female with no international travel historyA 24-year-old female with no international travel historyA 53-year-old female who travelled to the United KingdomA 57-year-old male who travelled to the United KingdomA 30-year-old male who travelled to Italy and SwitzerlandA 28-year-old female who travelled to Italy and SwitzerlandA 62-year-old male who travelled to SwitzerlandA 30-year-old male with no international travel historyA 71-year-old male who travelled to PortugalA 47-year-old female with no international travel historyA 57-year-old male with no international travel historyA 54-year-old male who travelled to ItalyA 49-year-old female who travelled to Italy

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

