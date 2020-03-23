Zimbabwe: Hope for Banned Boxers

TWO banned boxers, Brendon Denes and Freeman Mabvongwe, could have their ban lifted if they submit satisfactory explanations to the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board.

The duo were suspended from all boxing activities after they participated in amateur tournaments, including the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers in Senegal, while they are professional fighters.

Boxing statutes prohibit professional boxers from competing with amateurs.

Denes, who hails from the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, has been stripped of his World Boxing Federation title.

Both fighters participated at an amateur tournament in Victoria Falls late last year before they flew to Senegal for the Olympic Qualifiers.

They were banned from the sport by the local controlling board for flouting the rules.

However, the same board has extended an olive branch to the fighters whom they have invited to give their side of the story.

The board's general secretary, Lawrence Zimbudzana, said they were waiting to hear from the boxers.

"The two are suspended and will remain banned until they come forward to explain themselves," he said.

"We are saying as the board, the boxers have to give their explanations so that we also map a way forward.

"We are the regulator of the sport in the country and we also want to grow it. So, in as much as we want to see the sport grow, there is need for professionalism.

"We have suspended the two for wrong-doing. No, we can't have a situation whereby professional fighters demote themselves just to participate in amateur ranks for selfish reasons.

"Maybe, they have a good explanation which we are all waiting for at the moment."