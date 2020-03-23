Nigeria: Millions of Nigerians Lack Access to Potable Water, Says Osun Govt

Osun State Government yesterday posited that millions of Nigerians currently lack access to safely managed drinking water service.

The state government also announced that globally, over 80 percent of the wastewater generated by the society flow back to the environment without being treated or reused.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference to mark the 2020 World Water Day, the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu Tadese Raheem, who spoke on behalf of the state government, noted that high majority of the people are also affected by land degradation and desertification, adding that at least 60 percent of forest land is in a degraded state.

He said the 2020 world water day with the theme: 'Water and climate change' explained how the two are inextricably linked; "for instance, the adaptation to the water effects of climate change will protect health and save lives."

Raheem equally stressed that using water more efficiently would reduce greenhouse gases, saying: "If we want to create a sustainable future, water management needs to be scrutinised through a climate resilience mechanism."

He advocated the need to invest more on improved hydrologic data, education, risk assessment, knowledge sharing and capacity development.

Raheem also remarked that water policies needed to ensure representation, participation, behavioural change and accountability of all stakeholders.

He commended the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who he said has performed outstandingly through the implementation of the state water and sanitation sector policy and law, and avoided doing anything that might negatively affect the environment.

The commissioner noted that the state had remained relentless in its efforts to increase access to potable water through rehabilitation of existing water facilities in the urban, semi-urban and rural communities of the state.