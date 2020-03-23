Nigeria: Millions of Nigerians Lack Access to Potable Water, Says Osun Govt

23 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

Osun State Government yesterday posited that millions of Nigerians currently lack access to safely managed drinking water service.

The state government also announced that globally, over 80 percent of the wastewater generated by the society flow back to the environment without being treated or reused.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference to mark the 2020 World Water Day, the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu Tadese Raheem, who spoke on behalf of the state government, noted that high majority of the people are also affected by land degradation and desertification, adding that at least 60 percent of forest land is in a degraded state.

He said the 2020 world water day with the theme: 'Water and climate change' explained how the two are inextricably linked; "for instance, the adaptation to the water effects of climate change will protect health and save lives."

Raheem equally stressed that using water more efficiently would reduce greenhouse gases, saying: "If we want to create a sustainable future, water management needs to be scrutinised through a climate resilience mechanism."

He advocated the need to invest more on improved hydrologic data, education, risk assessment, knowledge sharing and capacity development.

Raheem also remarked that water policies needed to ensure representation, participation, behavioural change and accountability of all stakeholders.

He commended the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who he said has performed outstandingly through the implementation of the state water and sanitation sector policy and law, and avoided doing anything that might negatively affect the environment.

The commissioner noted that the state had remained relentless in its efforts to increase access to potable water through rehabilitation of existing water facilities in the urban, semi-urban and rural communities of the state.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.