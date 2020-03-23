Western Sahara: Arab Union of Cuba Welcomes the New Saharawi Ambassador in Havana

18 March 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Havana (Cuba) — The Arab Union of Cuba has welcomed the new ambassador of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic to Cuba, Mohamed Salec Abdesamad (Omar Bulsan),.

The Union has expressed its warmest congratulations on to the Sahrawi new appointed whishing him success his high diplomatic mission, as a function of the development of the historic relations of friendship, solidarity and collaboration that unite and distinguish both peoples, their governments and institutions»

"It is with great pleasure that we remember that Cuba and the SADR established fruitful diplomatic relations in 1979, those that maintain their full political, economic and social development and the close ties that unite our institution with that esteemed Arab embassy," says the message sent by from the Arab Union of Cuba to the Saharawi official in the Caribbean capital.SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

