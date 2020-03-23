Western Sahara: Saharawi Army Joins National Action Plan to Deal With the Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chahid El-Hafed — The Saharawi National Liberation Army has announced its adherence to the national plan to participate in efforts to fight the pandemic that is causing difficult times worldwide during a meeting held yesterday at its headquarter.

The coordinator of the General Staff, Bedila Mohamed Brahim, has chaired the meeting with the central directors of the Ministry of Defense and heads of the different military regions to coordinate actions within the framework of the measures announced by the National Committee for Monitoring and Prevention of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The meeting emphasized strict compliance with the announced measures. In addition to announcing a general alert in the national liberation army to face any possible scenario, intensify actions in the liberated areas and ensure the closure of land borders.

Bedila Mohamed has underlined the need to strengthen controls, until further notice, to contain circulation between the different camps and ensure the health of the population. It has also emphasized the establishment of preventive quarantine centers in the different military regions deployed in the liberated areas.

At the meeting, the military commanders witnessed the presentation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Health on the actions and their execution. They also had a detailed presentation by the Central Health Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Finally, the Ministry of Defense has asked the entire population for maximum collaboration and compliance with all the measures announced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Saharawi Government has announced a series of measures for its immediate implementation in order to face this situation that is causing difficult times for all countries in the world.SPS