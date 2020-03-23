Western Sahara: Head of Public Health Reveals to the Media the Saharawi Government Measures to Face the Spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chahid El-Hafed — Without reporting cases of COVID-19 contagion in refugee camps or SADR liberated areas, the Saharawi government is implementing a strict national plan for prevention and coping with the disease. This was announced by the Minister of Public Health of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Jira Bulahi Bad, during the press conference before the national media.

The minister, accompanied by the National Committee for the monitoring and Prevention of Coronavirus, pointed out that the Saharawi state has joined the global alert since the health alert was declared due to the rapid spread of the virus to avoid infections or face possible scenarios.

Bulahi Bad has pointed out "cooperation with neighboring countries, coordinating actions with international organizations working in the area of health in the Sahrawi refugee camps, urging citizens to stay at home and avoiding meetings", as some of the measures set by the National Committee for monitoring and Prevention of Coronavirus.

Regarding the arrival of Sahrawis from other countries, the head of Public Health has indicated that, through coordination with the Algerian authorities, arrivals by land or air are subject to strict sanitary controls before entering the camps.

she has urged the entire population to collaborate and follow the instructions of the National Committee for Monitoring and Prevention of Coronavirus.

For his part, the president of the National Committee for Monitoring and Prevention of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has indicated that the committee closely follows all the advances and procedures that can prevent contagions within the Saharawi State.SPS